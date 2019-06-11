New HHS Inspector General 'Not Afraid To Do Anything'

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The new inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has become the nation’s top health care watchdog just as her office prepares to unveil major anti-kickback policies, and she tells Law360 that companies should expect forceful oversight of taxpayer dollars and patient care. Joanne Chiedi, who had been second-in-command at HHS’ Office of Inspector General, assumed the office’s top post this month after the departure of Daniel R. Levinson, whose 15-year tenure atop the OIG was the longest in its four-decade history. Joanne Chiedi Acting Inspector General U.S. Department of Health and Human Services » Mount St. Mary's University,...

