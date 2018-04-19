Feds Say Taped Calls Are Fair Game In Oil Bribery Case

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors said Monday that a Florida man accused of bribing PetroEcuador officials can't claim to have lawyered up before he was secretly recorded by an informant because the recordings dealt with a crime that hadn't yet been committed. The U.S. Department of Justice is pushing back on Frank Chatburn Ripalda's quest to suppress evidence from calls that government cooperator Ramiro Andres Luque-Flores taped in 2017 as part of an investigation that led to Chatburn, a former adviser with Biscayne Capital International, being charged with money laundering and foreign bribery. Chatburn said in May that prosecutors knew by March 2017 that he'd...

