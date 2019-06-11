MPs Seek Ban On Gag Orders For Covering Up Lawbreaking

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 12:54 PM BST) -- Lawmakers called on the British government on Tuesday to move toward banning corporations from using gagging clauses to silence employees who make allegations of unlawful discrimination and harassment, warning that the arrangement can be "murky." The parliamentary committee said allegations of criminal behavior are “routinely covered up” by employers using legally drafted non-disclosure agreements. (AP) The Women and Equalities Committee said in a strongly worded report that allegations of criminal behavior are “routinely covered up” by employers using legally drafted non-disclosure agreements. The use of non-disclosure agreements in settling such allegations "is at best murky and at worst a convenient vehicle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS