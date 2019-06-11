Ex-Deutsche Banker Helped Rig Euribor For Profit, SFO Says

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 4:05 PM BST) -- A former Deutsche Bank trader conspired with other bankers to rig key benchmark interest rates to rip off the bank's trading partners by gaining a dishonest edge on huge financial deals, Serious Fraud Office prosecutors told a London jury on Tuesday. Andreas Hauschild abused his position at Deutsche Bank to submit false rates that undermined the integrity of the Euribor rate to line his pockets, the crown court jury was told. (AP) SFO attorney James Addington QC said former Deutsche Bank AG managing director Andreas Hauschild abused his position at the bank to submit false and misleading rates that undermined the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS