Bid To Extend Highmark-UPMC Deal Is A Fraud, Pa. Judge Told

Law360, Harrisburg (June 11, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s chief legal officer suggested during testimony Tuesday that Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s effort to indefinitely extend a soon-to-expire deal drafted to smooth the health care giant’s divorce from insurer Highmark amounted to little more than fraud. Thomas McGough, who led UPMC as it negotiated its state-brokered split from Highmark Inc. five years ago, told a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge during a hearing in Harrisburg that Shapiro’s reliance on the agreement's broad modification clause to strip out its looming expiration date ran counter to the fact that UPMC had expressly rejected potential extension provisions included in...

