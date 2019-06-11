EU Formally Blocks ThyssenKrupp-Tata JV

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition enforcer on Tuesday formally announced it would block a planned joint venture between ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel over concerns about the automotive and canned food industries, after the companies signaled last month that the review was going south and they would abandon the deal. The European Commission prohibited the plan to bring together the European steel businesses of German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp and India-based Tata Steel, after finding that the fixes they offered failed to cure concerns about steel used in packaging and automotive manufacturing. The companies said last month the commission was likely to block the deal because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS