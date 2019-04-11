Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Gregory Craig To Call Arnold & Porter Partner As FARA Expert

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig plans to call a former national security official now at Arnold & Porter as an expert as he fends off charges that he lied to U.S. Department of Justice officials about work he did for the Ukrainian government at the behest of Paul Manafort.

In a Monday filing, Craig told a D.C. federal court that he will call as a trial witness Amy Jeffress, a white collar and national security specialist.

Craig told the court that Jeffress will offer an opinion that a lawyer in 2012 or 2013 hired by a foreign government to create a report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 11, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies