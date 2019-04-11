Gregory Craig To Call Arnold & Porter Partner As FARA Expert

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig plans to call a former national security official now at Arnold & Porter as an expert as he fends off charges that he lied to U.S. Department of Justice officials about work he did for the Ukrainian government at the behest of Paul Manafort. In a Monday filing, Craig told a D.C. federal court that he will call as a trial witness Amy Jeffress, a white collar and national security specialist. Craig told the court that Jeffress will offer an opinion that a lawyer in 2012 or 2013 hired by a foreign government to create a report...

