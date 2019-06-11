FCC, Industry Must Both Do Part On Robocalls, Experts Say

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A group of government officials and industry experts recommended at a forum hosted by the Broadband Association on Tuesday that the government continue to give the Federal Communications Commission more firepower to crack down on robocalls and encouraged service providers to join the fight. Speaking at the Capitol Hill event, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., urged the House of Representatives to pass the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act, which he introduced along with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and which has already passed the Senate. Markey’s bill would expand the FCC's toolkit for pursuing robocall violators, giving them three years...

