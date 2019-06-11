No Win, No Fees For Sierra Club After Power Plant Redesign

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The redesign of a Lackawanna County power plant that followed a Sierra Club lawsuit did not count as a win for the environmental group, and it is not entitled to fees, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. Though the Sierra Club got what it wanted when Chicago-based Invenergy LLC redesigned its gas-fired Lackawanna Energy Center and withdrew its application to the state Department of Environmental Protection for a wastewater discharge permit, the green group's lawsuit wasn't the catalyst, the intermediate appellate court said. It upheld a decision by the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board denying the Sierra Club's application for fees...

