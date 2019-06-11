NJ Bias Claims Can Stand Without Worsening Job Conditions

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An employee can launch a workplace discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey without claiming job conditions worsened as a result of the alleged bias, the state appeals court said Tuesday in a published ruling allowing a middle school teacher to pursue allegations that her school district didn't accommodate her diabetes. A three-judge panel reasoned that New Jersey Supreme Court precedent calls for the revival of Mary Richter's lawsuit against the Oakland Board of Education, which stems from injuries she suffered after fainting on the job due to low sugar. Richter, who sued under the state's Law Against Discrimination, claimed the accident wouldn't...

