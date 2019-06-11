Ex-Citigroup Exec's Latest SPAC Aims For $400M IPO

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Churchill Capital Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company helmed by a former Citigroup executive, unveiled plans for a $400 million initial public offering Monday less than a year after the debut of a similar Churchill blank-check business. Churchill II said it plans to offer 40 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant. A full warrant is redeemable for a single share of Churchill II common stock, the company said. Churchill II also noted that Citigroup, the lone underwriter for the offering, has the ability to acquire an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS