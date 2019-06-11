TridentUSA, Silver Point Seek End To Refinancing Challenge

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt health care provider TridentUSA and debtor-in-possession lender Silver Point Capital have fired back at challenges to Silver Point’s Chapter 11 claims, saying no one lied to lenders about Trident’s finances leading up to a 2018 refinancing deal. In motions filed Monday Trident and Silver Point asked a New York bankruptcy judge to dismiss Capital Finance Opportunity’s adversary action claiming lenders were misled into the refinancing deal that gave Silver Point a priority Chapter 11 claim, saying there is no evidence either of them knowingly provided false information. Trident, a Maryland-based provider of health care services to post-acute care, assisted living...

