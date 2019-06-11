REIT CapitaLand Selling Stakes In 3 China Malls For $428M

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- CapitaLand is selling its stakes in three malls in China for a combined 2.96 billion Chinese yuan ($428.3 million) to a real estate investment trust in which it owns a minority stake, according to an announcement from the Singapore-based firm on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ltd. is selling its interests in CapitaMall Xuefu, CapitaMall Aidemengdun and CapitaMall Yuhuating to CapitaLand Retail China Trust through the sale of a trio of companies, each of which holds a stake in one of the malls. CapitaLand Ltd. is the sponsor of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, and owns roughly 38.04% of the trust. "Asset recycling is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS