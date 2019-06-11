Tribal Sustenance Fishing Bill Heads To Maine Governor

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Legislation that designates several waterways in Maine as areas protected for sustenance fishing by local tribes was given final approval by the state Senate Monday, with the bill requiring that the state Department of Environmental Protection implements new regulations to ensure the health of those who consume the fish. The legislation, An Act To Protect Sustenance Fishing, passed both chambers unanimously on June 7 with a final vote in the Senate on Monday. The bill aims to resolve federal litigation involving the Penobscot Nation, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency related to sustenance...

