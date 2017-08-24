Farmers Insurance Says Text-Send Platform Isn't Autodialer

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Farmers Insurance asked a Missouri federal judge Tuesday for a quick win in a proposed class action over purported mass texts, contending that the platform used to send the messages is not an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Several members of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies moved for summary judgment on Catherine Gould’s TCPA claims, saying the TouchPoints customer management platform that independent contractor agents used to promote insurance isn’t an “automatic telephone dialing system” because it can’t generate random or sequential numbers. “The undisputed evidence demonstrates that TouchPoints is not an ATDS as that term is defined...

