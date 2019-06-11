Chancery Sends Asbestos Injury Trust Audit Fight To Trial

Law360, Wilmington (June 11, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court battle over insurers' rights to audit asbestos personal injury trust payouts for a bankrupt affiliate of Philips Electronics North America Corp. accelerated toward a September trial late Tuesday, after both sides saw their summary judgment arguments flatly rejected. In a ruling from the bench, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III told all sides he was unlikely to support the tightly restricted audit rights that Philips, affiliate T.H. Agriculture & Nutrition LLC and the THAN LLC Asbestos Personal Injury Trust claimed could be found in a bankruptcy court settlement and associated agreements dating to 2009. But the vice...

