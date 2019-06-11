Fla. Strawberry Farm Settles DOJ Hiring Bias Investigation

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida strawberry farm has agreed to pay $145,000 to settle an investigation into claims that it violated federal immigration law by preferring to hire temporary foreign workers over U.S. workers to harvest strawberries, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Sam Williamson Farms Inc., which is based in Dover, Florida, agreed to pay $60,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations that it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provision by purposely not hiring U.S. workers and only H-2A workers during last year's strawberry picking season, according to the DOJ. The H-2A visa program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS