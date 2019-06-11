Inside The IRS' New Large Corporate Compliance Program

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Large Business and International Division, or LB&I, of the Internal Revenue Service recently announced that it will roll out a new program, the Large Corporate Compliance, or LCC, program, to replace the Coordinated Industry Case, or CIC, program in selecting the largest and most complex corporate taxpayers.[1] The primary objective of the LCC program will be to “efficiently focus its resources on noncompliance” by using data analytics to identify which large corporate taxpayers to audit, beginning with the 2017 tax year. The elimination of the CIC program was first hinted at in 2015 when the IRS moved toward more “risk-based”...

