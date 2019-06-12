Dems Move To Hold Top Officials In Contempt Over Census

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- House Democrats moved Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt, saying the cabinet officials refuse to cooperate with their probe into the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the census. Lawmakers are teeing up legal action to compel the Justice and Commerce departments to hand over unredacted documents detailing Trump’s change to the 10-year population count. Barr and Ross have turned over thousands of pages of documents, but Democrats complain that many are already publicly available while others are blacked out. The House oversight panel voted, 24-15, to recommend the House...

