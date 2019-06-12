Trump's USCIS Pick Would 'Undermine' Agency, Groups Say

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A group of over 120 advocacy organizations, including the Center for American Progress, the NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center, slammed President Donald Trump’s choice to place an immigration hardliner at the helm of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. In a Tuesday letter, the 123 organizations urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the possible nomination of Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia attorney general with a reputation for advocating for restrictionist immigration policies who they said would "undermine" the agency's purpose. Over his career, Cuccinelli has pushed to end birthright citizenship, opposed legislation to allow undocumented students receive in-state tuition...

