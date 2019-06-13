Dem Reps Tell Army Corps Of Engineers To Block Alaska Mine

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Several dozen Democratic members of Congress have urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to block a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay, saying the project threatens "the world's greatest wild sockeye salmon fishery." The 54 Congress members, led by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., told the Corps that the proposed Pebble Mine cannot be allowed to proceed. The mine, which would be located at the headwaters of the Bristol Bay watershed, endangers the salmon that are the bedrock of the local economy and have sustained the local indigenous population for years, the representatives said in a June 11...

