Deals Rumor Mill: Wintershall, Fosun Fashion, Sunnova

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Crude oil and natural gas company Wintershall Dea wants to go public in 2020, Reuters reported Tuesday. According to the report, the company's CEO confirmed that the Kassel, Germany-based company plans to go public as soon as the second half of the year. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the company has already tapped banks related to the offering. Fosun International is looking to sell a stake in its fashion business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. According to the report, Fosun Fashion Group wants to raise more than $100 million by selling a stake to outside investors. Citing anonymous sources, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS