Seafood Co. Says Rival Spawned From Stolen Trade Secrets

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Frozen seafood company High Liner Foods hit a Los Angeles-based rival with a suit in California federal court Tuesday claiming that former employees of a High Liner division started the competing business using stolen trade secrets. High Liner Foods (USA) Inc. accused Haven Foods LLC co-founders Nicholas Leonard and Justin Kirby of "brazenly" stealing confidential information relating to pricing, marketing, procurement and sales in the U.S. shrimp market from High Liner shrimp division Rubicon Resources LLC, their former employer. High Liner had acquired Rubicon in 2017 for $107 million, according to the complaint. Not only did the duo, along with former...

