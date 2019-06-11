HFF Guides $57.3M Deal For NC Apartment Complex

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Holliday Fenoglio Fowler announced Tuesday it steered the closing of a $57.3 million deal for a 275-unit apartment complex that Charlotte, North Carolina, sold to a multifamily-focused property investment and management business. Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said it marketed the apartment building, known as Solis Berewick, on behalf of developer Terwilliger Pappas, which cut the deal with California-based RK Properties. The complex was completed in 2017 and includes units averaging 1,016 square feet. “With the vision and execution of Solis Berewick, Terwilliger Pappas delivered a high-performing, premier asset in one of the fastest growing areas of Charlotte,” HFF senior director Allan...

