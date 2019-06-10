Wound Care Co. Pays $15M, Admits Contamination Cover-Up

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Wound-care company ACell Inc. has agreed to pay $15 million to resolve claims it covered up contamination in certain products it sold, in addition to pleading guilty in a related criminal case in Maryland federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. ACell pled guilty to one count of failure to report a medical device removal and will pay $3 million in criminal penalties in the coming months. The company will pay $12 million over the next five years as part of the civil settlement, the Justice Department said in a Tuesday news release. ACell has also agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS