Atty Rips 'Tinker Taylor’ Theories Over Yukos Assets Sale

Law360, London (June 12, 2019, 10:18 PM BST) -- An attorney representing an investor accused of conspiring with Russian state oil company Rosneft to rig an auction for parts of Yukos Oil said at a London trial on Wednesday that the allegations are founded on conspiracy theories more suited to a John le Carre spy thriller. Yukos Finance BV, the Dutch finance arm of former Russian oil giant Yukos Oil, claims that hedge fund boss Richard Deitz was part of a consortium of investors that rigged the sale of its assets to Rosneft's former subsidiary Promneftstroy in a sham auction in 2007. Deitz's lawyer, Stephen Houseman QC, said at the...

