Raymond James To Pay $15M To Settle Hidden-Fee Claims

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Raymond James Financial agreed Tuesday to pay $15 million to a certified class of nearly 59,000 customers to settle claims that the Florida-based investment bank and financial services company charged customers unauthorized commissions via a padded “processing fee.” In addition to the monetary relief for customers, Raymond James also agreed to modify language in the customer agreements at the heart of the dispute to provide “full disclosure of the nature of the fees incurred for transactions in the future,” according to the proposed settlement agreement filed in Florida federal court. The proposed settlement stems from two cases in which customers allege...

