Mobile App Marketing Tool Biz Adjust Scores $227M Fundraise

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Adjust, a provider of analytics and fraud prevention solutions for mobile applications, said Wednesday a slate of new and returning investors led the way on a $227 million funding round as it looks to expand its platform and reach a wider global audience. Adjust said the infusion of cash came from first-time investors Eurazeo Growth, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners and Sofina, in addition to existing investor Highland Europe. The funding round blew past Adjust’s previous high watermark for fundraising, bringing its total amount raised to $250 million, the company said. Adjust, which provides measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity tools for...

