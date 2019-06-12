Expedia, Booking.com Restricting Competition, EU Told

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Expedia and Booking.com appear to be bringing down the hammer on hotels that give other travel sites a better deal, a Danish booking website told Europe's competition watchdog Tuesday. Nustay A/S filed a complaint with the European Commission over its suspicions that the travel giants are using wide price parity clauses to keep hotels from giving the competition a better price. "If this is the case, it could be illegal, and Nustay cannot ignore this practice even if Nustay could earn more by marking up its prices to the level of Booking.com and Expedia," the Danish booking site said in a...

