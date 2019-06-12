Puerto Rico Retirees, Oversight Board Unveil Pension Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A committee of retired Puerto Rican government workers and the island's financial oversight board announced Wednesday they had reached a tentative deal that will spare more than half the island's government retirees any pension cuts and limit the cuts to the remainder. The Official Committee of Retired Employees, which goes by the Spanish acronym COR, said under the terms of the deal, the Financial Oversight and Management Board will raise the threshold of payments exempt from cuts from the board's proposed $600 a month to $1,200 and drop the maximum cut from 25% to 8.5%. "Although the COR would have preferred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS