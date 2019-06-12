US Shouldn't Get Involved In Venezuelan Debt Fight: Letter

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Led by anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist and his group Americans for Tax Reform, a coalition of advocacy groups urged the Trump administration on Wednesday not to take any steps that might enable Venezuela to escape its obligations on billions of dollars worth of debt owed to foreign creditors. In a letter addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the groups expressed concern about recent reports indicating that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó pressured the Trump administration to take executive action that could limit the ability of foreign investors to recoup losses incurred following expropriations undertaken by the administration of former Venezuelan...

