Ford To Spend $180M Recalling, Fixing Explorer Suspensions

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday it is recalling 1.2 million Ford Explorers to fix an issue with their suspensions that could lead to a loss of steering control in affected vehicles. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, Ford expects to spend $180 million correcting the issue, which affects 2011 through 2017 model vehicles built at its Chicago assembly plant between May 2010 and January 2017. The automaker said in a press release that affected vehicles could have a link in the rear suspension fracture, diminishing steering control and increasing the risk of a crash. One customer reported...

