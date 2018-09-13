Dollar General Must Face ADA Suit Over Blocked Aisles

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Dollar General lost its bid to toss a proposed class action alleging that its stores' cluttered aisles limit customer mobility in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, after a Pennsylvania federal judge denied the company's motion to dismiss the case Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Phipps said that, at least for now, Rebecca Nocera had adequately pled her case that Dollar General Corp.'s stores were inaccessible to people in wheelchairs or with other mobility issues because of poor placement of columns, displays and merchandise carts, in possible violation of Title III of the ADA. "While those allegations, without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS