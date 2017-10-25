Ill. Judge Sanctions Product Developers Over Royalties Fight

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has sanctioned two men who sought royalties for an inflatable beach mat and other products they developed for their former company, saying their lawsuit was "groundless” because their fraud claims were barred by previous arbitration rulings. Four arbitration proceedings established that Tai Matlin and James Waring retained no ownership interests in the products at issue, and could not plausibly state a claim for fraud, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said Monday. Their decision to proceed with federal litigation anyway is grounds to allow Spin Master Corp. and Swimways to recover the fees and costs of their...

