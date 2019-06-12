Immigration Court System 'Can't Be Salvaged,' Nonprofits Say

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. immigration court system has collapsed and "cannot be salvaged” unless it is freed from the attorney general’s control and given independence, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Innovation Law Lab said in a report Wednesday. The immigration courts need to be turned into “truly independent” Article I courts with merit-based appointments, guaranteed tenure, internal accountability and appellate oversight, the nonprofits said in the report, titled "The Attorney General’s Judges: How the U.S. Immigration Courts Became a Deportation Tool." While the immigration courts have always been “dysfunctional,” the groups said, they’ve “effectively collapsed” under President Donald Trump’s administration. The report...

