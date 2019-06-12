State Pot Conviction Enough To Deport Man, BIA Holds

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The deportation order for a Mexican national who was twice convicted of marijuana possession under Florida state law will stand, the Board of Immigration Appeals said Tuesday, ruling on the interplay of state and federal drug laws. The board dismissed Jesus Gabriel Navarro Guadarrama's appeal of an August 2018 deportation order, rejecting his arguments that an immigration judge had incorrectly found him removable under the Immigration and Nationalality Act based on his state convictions in 2005 and 2010 for possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. Because the state statute under which he was convicted prohibited a broader range of conduct...

