Mont. Fails To Override Gov.'s Veto On Private Sports Betting

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Montana lawmakers this week failed to override Gov. Steve Bullock’s veto of a bill that would have allowed private companies to operate sports betting after the governor last month signed an alternative bill to allow the state lottery to offer sports betting. The Montana House voted 54-19 and the Senate voted 20-20 to override the governor’s veto, failing to reach the required two-thirds vote in each house, according to results released Monday by Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton. The bill, S.B. 330, which was sent to the governor’s desk in April, would have allowed multiple companies to seek licenses to operate...

