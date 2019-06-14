Wash. Noncompete Reform: What Employers Need To Know

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The landscape of noncompete law is shifting. Once viewed as a critical tool employers deployed to protect business interests and avoid unfair competition from former employees and competitors, the noncompete is increasingly falling out of favor. More courts and legislatures are pushing back against what they perceive to be overuse of restrictive agreements against former employees who do not actually pose a competitive risk. Riding this new wave of noncompete reform, Washington state has joined the ranks of a growing list of states that are limiting the use of restrictive covenants. On May 8, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill...

