Flynn Ditches Covington Team For Mueller Conspiracist

Law360, Washington (June 12, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired a lawyer who peddled conspiracy theories about the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to replace Covington & Burling LLP as he faces sentencing on a charge of lying to investigators. Flynn's new attorney, Sidney Powell, is a former federal prosecutor who has blasted former special counsel Robert Mueller and his team as "creeps on a mission" to "destabilize and destroy the president." The author of the 2014 book "Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice," Powell has speculated that Mueller was kept informed about the...

