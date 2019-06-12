NJ Man Gets 2 Years For $1.1M Wellness Co. Microcap Fraud

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Trenton sentenced a New Jersey man to 25 months in prison on Wednesday over his admitted $1.1 million scheme to defraud investors in a microcap company that purported to be a "wellness social community" for people and animals. James Farinella, 52, pled guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud related to a scheme in which he worked with others to artificially inflate the stock price of Pazoo Inc., described by prosecutors as a purported business consulting firm but billed in its own language as "the #1 Online Health & Wellness Social Community...

