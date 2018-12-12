Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Venezuela Hit With Default In Saint-Gobain's $42M Award Row

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe persuaded a Delaware federal court to hold Venezuela in default Wednesday after the country failed to respond to the French company’s suit seeking to enforce a more than $42 million award over the seizure of its fracking supply plant.

The court clerk entered a default against Venezuela and state-owned oil company Petróleos De Venezuela SA in light of their silence in the French plastics company’s litigation aimed at registering and enforcing a 2017 arbitral award.

The award stemmed from Venezuela’s expropriation of Saint-Gobain subsidiary NorPro Venezuela CA’s plant, which was designed to make ceramic proppants, or beads...

Case Information

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Commerce ICC Rates, Etc.

Date Filed

December 12, 2018

