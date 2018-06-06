4th Circ. Says Mail-Order Pharmacy Must Face Death Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday reinstated a suit accusing a mail-order pharmacy of sending a woman the wrong prescriptions that contributed to her death, saying it should be up to a jury to decide whether the woman’s own alleged negligence was to blame. In a published decision, a three-judge Fourth Circuit panel unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of WellDyne Inc. in a suit accusing the mail-order pharmacy contractor of negligently sending the wrong prescription drugs to North Carolina resident Bertha Small, which purportedly sparked a series of events leading to the elderly woman’s death. The panel affirmed the...

