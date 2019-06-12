A Year Later, Travel Ban Waivers Still Elusive

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- One year after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban, those affected have no more clarity as to how to obtain a waiver granting entry to the U.S. and in many cases remain separated from family, attorneys said. The latest ban, announced in a September 2017 proclamation, targeted eight countries — Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia — and suspended all refugee admissions. The administration lifted the ban against Chad in April after it sought to cooperate with U.S. vetting demands. The ban offers exceptions to dual nationals or green card holders from targeted...

