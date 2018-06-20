No Title VII Training Despite Victim's Jury Win, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that an outsourcing company doesn't have to offer sexual harassment training after losing at trial against a former employee claiming the company turned a blind eye to her sexual harassment, saying the training wouldn't benefit her as she no longer works for the company. A three-member panel said a lower court improperly granted Myra Furcron's motion to require Mail Centers Plus LLC to retrain its managers about Title VII compliance because Eleventh Circuit precedent requires a plaintiff to benefit from an injunctive relief award to order a company to comply. "The district court abused its discretion when...

