IP Boutique Desmarais Expands To West Coast With SF Office

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property litigation boutique Desmarais LLP has opened an office in San Francisco's financial district, the firm announced this week, marking its first expansion outside of New York. It's the first time the 55-attorney boutique litigation firm has launched a new office since opening the doors to its New York City headquarters in 2010, the firm said Wednesday. Desmarais attorneys focus on patent and technology litigation, specifically in antitrust, commercial, technical and life sciences, according to the firm. Founding partner John Desmarais said in a statement that having an office in the heart of the technology and biotech industries "provides a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS