Richards Layton Malpractice Suit Not Time-Barred, ISN Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- ISN Software Co. told the Delaware Supreme Court a lower court was wrong to dismiss its malpractice claims against Richards Layton & Finger PA because the company rightly brought its claim only after suffering actual damages as a result of purported bad legal advice. In briefing completed Monday, the company said the Superior Court erred by dismissing its malpractice claim based on the statute of limitations because the clock didn't start running until legal recommendations from Richards Layton in a stock appraisal case allegedly resulted in $60 million in harm to ISN, not when the incorrect advice was given. ISN argued...

