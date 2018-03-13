State Dept. Not Forced To Turn Over Climate Change Report

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An environmental advocacy group can't force the U.S. Department of State to make public two reports that disclose the government's efforts to combat climate change, after a D.C. federal judge said a United Nations treaty doesn't force the government to publish them. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said Wednesday the Center for Biological Diversity couldn't show that the government had an obligation under the U.N. treaty to disclose the information to the public and therefore the group couldn't demonstrate it had been injured, which is a necessary part of standing. The reports, which had a January 2018 deadline to be...

