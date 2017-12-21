Hyundai Using ITC To Undermine Trial Court, Parts Co. Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Direct Technologies International Inc. has urged a North Carolina federal court to enjoin Hyundai Motor America Inc. from asking the International Trade Commission to block DTI's imports, saying the auto giant is undermining litigation underway in district court. Hyundai’s ITC investigation request is an “affront to the jurisdiction, authority and dignity of the court,” which has been overseeing related litigation for over a year, DTI said in an emergency motion Wednesday. In both venues, Hyundai is accusing DTI of importing knockoff auto parts. “Hyundai now seeks to misuse the ITC to achieve an effective monopoly in the sale of genuine Hyundai...

