SFPD Hit With Race, Gender Bias Suit From White Male Cops

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A dozen San Francisco police officers have hit the city with a lawsuit in California federal court alleging they were cheated out of promotions because they are white men, calling the process for rising through the ranks in their department "obscure and biased." In their complaint, filed Tuesday, a group of 12 officers claim they were denied promotions because of their gender and race, and one retired female police officer claims she was passed over for a promotion because she is white and a lesbian. The officers are fighting a promotion system they say the San Francisco Police Department has used...

