Mich. Wants All Opposing Attys In Child Placement Case DQ'd

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- All the attorneys representing Catholic Charities West Michigan in litigation challenging the state's policies concerning religious-based groups' involvement in child placement should be disqualified because a lawyer working at the organization representing the charity previously represented Michigan in a related matter, a state agency said. While John Bursch is not representing Catholic Charities in the matter at hand, the organization where he works, Alliance Defending Freedom, should be tossed from representing the charity because he previously represented Michigan in litigation that challenged whether the state allowed contracted child-placing agencies to discriminate against LGBTQ couples, according to the Michigan Department of Health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS